Teen Took Her Harvard Acceptance Letter To Prom

Danielle Jennings

As the old saying goes, “one monkey don’t stop no show.” That is the sentiment that a Minnesota teen lived by when she decided to take a rather unconventional date to her senior prom this year.

No one asked Priscilla Samey to prom so she took her Harvard acceptance letter instead. https://t.co/I9Xl24ofbP pic.twitter.com/cocTqfPulh — Mic (@mic) May 1, 2017

17-year-old Priscilla Samey didn’t let the fact that she had no date for her senior prom get her down—in fact she opted to celebrate her future instead. As reported by Mic, Samey showed up to the most festive night for a high school senior with her Harvard acceptance letter, her dates since no one asked her to the prom.

Samey just proved that not only do #GirlsRock, but #BlackGirl Magic still reigns supreme! She said of her prom date choice, “I took a date that was pretty low maintenance, so I didn’t have to pay for his dinner.” Samey elaborated saying that she saved money on her dress, which was an homage to her African culture, because it was made by a family friend.

Her sister reportedly gave her the idea to take her college admission to prom and Samey said she just ran with it. The choice was met with praise from her classmates as well. She stated, “They all thought it was so funny and cute. I didn’t get any negative feedback like I thought I would and they all were very proud and supportive.”

Samey didn’t just get accepted to one Ivy League school…she got accepted to seven of them! She received a full ride to Harvard, but was also accepted to Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia and Brown. She plans to major in political science with a pre-law track at Harvard and plans to get both her juris doctorate and a degree in business administration so she can go into business law.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937704/american-university-responds-to-bananas-hung-in-nooses-signaling-racially-motivated-attack/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2937749/police-chief-changes-account-of-jordan-edwards-death/

Also On 93.9 WKYS: