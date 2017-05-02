Entertainment
Damage Control: Travis Scott Releases A Statement After A Fan Allegedly Jumped From A Balcony

Find out his side of the story.

Staff
Travis Scott wants it to be known that although he can get crazy sometimes, he doesn’t condone craziness at his shows.

On Sunday, a concertgoer fell from a third story balcony at  Scott’s concert, but the rapper wants you to know he is not responsible. TMZ reports that Scott never encouraged the teenager to jump into the mosh pit, which caused serious injuries, including a possible broken leg and a fractured back.

The “Antidote” rapper’s team is reportedly launching a full investigation into what happened and whether the fan was jumped or pushed. A spokesperson for Scott released a statement, saying, “The safety of everyone is held in the highest regard and we are currently conducting an internal investigation to ensure that this does not happen again. We are deeply concerned about the guest who was injured and intend to offer him our support.”

There’s a lot going on in the world of Travis Scott these days. He’s also been a hot topic after being spotted cozying up with Kylie Jenner at Coachella. Also, he’s set to go on tour with Kendrick Lamar this summer, so hopefully he doesn’t (allegedly!) lead anyone to jump off a balcony.

