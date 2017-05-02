Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For Her Box Set

Some Beyhive members are surely considering not paying rent this summer now thathas announced her new Lemonade box set.

In a video announcement posted on Beyoncé’s Instagram on Tuesday, the megastar announced the How To Make Lemonade Box Set. It will feature a 600-page coffee table book with “hundreds of never-before-seen photos” from the creation of the visual album. The book will include a forward from author and political commentator Michael Eric Dyson (a self-proclaimed Beyoncé fan), as well as poetry from Warsan Shire, whose work was featured prominently in Lemonade. The set will also include a double vinyl LP version of Lemonade along with audio and visual downloads of the album. You can watch the announcement for the release below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

The cost for such a packaged box set? $299.99. Happy savings!

Released in April of 2016, Lemonade has been praised by critics, earning two Grammy awards, four Emmy nominations and receiving a Peabody Award. You can pre-order the How To Make Lemonade Box Set here.

