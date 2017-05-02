Phaedra Parks Slams The Ladies Of ‘RHOA’ After The Explosive Reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunions are known to leave you with your jaws dropped.

Part three of Season 9’s explosive reunion did just that after Porsha Williams revealed that it was Phaedra Parks who told her that Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and having sex with her. The beef between Kandi and Porsha played out throughout the entire season, but Kandi was blindsided to know that it was her former friend who started the rumors.

Phaedra is now speaking out. She says Sunday night’s reunion is not a representation of her true character, telling People.com, “It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip. I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone.” Although the entire world saw Parks be super messy this season, she says the footage shows that she has done a lot more than sit around spilling tea about other people’s lives.

The reality star added, “I’m sure the footage speaks for itself. My every scene is not talking about anyone on the show except for what’s going on in my personal life. Others can’t stop mentioning me. Their whole family mentions me. They’re whole staff mentions me. It’s just endless mentioning of me!” As for her co-star’s shady comebacks and accusations, Phaedra says, “These girls always have something to say. But I want to know what their philanthropic portfolio looks like.”

However, Kandi is still shocked that her former friend dragged her name through the Atlanta mud. She wrote on her blog, “I was shocked, angry, disgusted. I could go on. Even with everything that had happened between me and Phaedra, I still didn’t think Phaedra would go so low as to tell someone that I wanted to drug them.”

Catch the rest of the fiery RHOA reunion on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.