Bethune-Cookman University Announces Betsy DeVos As Commencement Speaker And Backlash Ensues

Today’s entry into “The Most Ridiculous News Ever” features prominent HBCU Bethune-Cookman and our new Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. What could these two possibly have in common, you ask? Well it’s something so out of control (and insulting) that you may not believe it.

The Daytona Beach, Florida, university announced controversial Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos as their 2017 commencement speaker. Yes, you read that right: The same woman who lives to cut education funding and once referred to HBCU’s as “pioneers” of school choice is speaking at a Black graduation.

And having no shame, Bethune-Cookman had the audacity to compare DeVos to Mary McLeod-Bethune herself.

A college press release stated: “Much like Dr. Bethune, Founder of Bethune-Cookman University, Secretary DeVos deems the importance of opportunity and hope for students to receive an exceptional education experience.”

“Her mission to empower parents and students resonates with the history and legacy of Dr. Bethune, B-CU President, Dr. Edison O. Jackson continued.

He added, “Bethune-Cookman University is a school built on the legacy and the transformation of students. Dr. Bethune’s love for students started with five little girls and grew to over 250 students during her time as university president. The legacy of Dr. Bethune is that she was not constrained by political ideology, but worked across all parties to support B-CU.”

The school also defended their heinous act by reminding students that they receive “$4 million annually through Title III” ( a program started by former President Lyndon Johnson’s Congress back in the 1960s) and get ven more funding through Title IV (which also has zilch to do with Devos).

Try again.

Naturally, folks on Twitter were not trying to hear any of the university’s noise:

Betsy Devos (@BetsyDeVosED) and her commencement speech are not wanted at Bethune-Cookman University. Students, Fight On! — DarnellLamontWalker (@skinnyjeanius) May 2, 2017

First that sham meeting between the HBCU presidents & 45, now DeVos speaking at Bethune-Cookman University? 😂😂😂 — Arrianna Planey (@Arrianna_Planey) May 2, 2017

Me after finding out that Betsy DeVos will speak for Bethune Cookman University Commencement #HBCU #BCU pic.twitter.com/ocsPEQOupJ — Obri J. (@thisisobrij) May 2, 2017

Betsy DeVos to speak at historically black Bethune-Cookman University commencement https://t.co/DjEquFexXj This is such a house move. — thefieldnegro (@fieldnegro) May 2, 2017

I wonder what Mary McLeod Bethune would think about Betsy Devos being the commencement speaker at Bethune-Cookman. — Laura. (@thelauratype) May 3, 2017

Bethune-Cookman? Why confer an honorary degree on some1 who doesn't appreciate the legacy of your college or #HBCUs https://t.co/xehoeJjf2s — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 2, 2017

In addition, one university graduate wasted no time starting a petition to get DeVos removed from the ceremony entirely and as of Tuesday it’s garnered over 4,000 votes.

However at press time, DeVos is still scheduled to speak during Bethune-Cookman commencement, which will take place on Wednesday, May 10th.

