BlackGirlMagic: April Ryan Named NABJ’s 2017 Journalist Of The Year

2017 is definitely April Ryan’s year!

On Tuesday, the National Associated of Black Journalists (NABJ) named the veteran journalist their Journalist of The Year. And it’s obvious that Ryan, who has been the White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks since 1997, deserves all the awards.

“April Ryan is a true trailblazer and truth seeker. She’s dogged and unapologetic about her pursuit of the story,” NABJ President Sarah Glover said in a statement.

She added: “In the White House press corps circle, where too few Black women have been given an opportunity to report, April has excelled and persevered in spite of the many obstacles she has confronted. Her work has risen to the top.”

Ryan admitted that she was “humbled” by this prestigious honor.

“It is wonderful to be honored by such an esteemed organization,” she said.

“I am humbled and honored. So many of these [NABJ] journalists do important work and I am so thankful they would think of me for this honor. It has been an amazing couple of months and you guys give me some wind to say ‘keep going.’”

While Ryan has had a successful 30-year career working in the media, it’s just recently that she’s become a household name. Since #45 came into office she has been praised for dealing with his and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s ignorance and disrespect with utter grace. She also helped spark the trending hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork after Spicer told her not to shake her head during a March press conference.

In addition, to providing media coverage for the last presidents, the Baltimore native is also an author of two books: The Presidency in Black and White and At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White. And just last month, she was hired as a political pundit for CNN.

Congrats April!

SOURCE: NABJ

