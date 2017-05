Yesterday rumors were floating that Khloe Kardashian and her NBAer boo Tristan Thompson had called it quits!!

Well Khloe hopped on her snap to let everyone know that things are all good with her boo Tristan Thompson!!! There ain’t no breakups over here!! Get you some!!!

The MET or the Cavs game? Cavs game of course ❤️ but I'll be creeping on the fits 👀 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 1, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: