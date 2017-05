Serious drama at the Travis Scott show!!!

How do you go to a Travis Scott show and lose your entire mind?? So Travis is on stage…getting everybody hype…and tells people they should jump from the 2nd level balcony into the mosh pit!! And some of them actually do it!!! Unsurprisingly…people get hurt…one guy ended up with a broken leg!! Shocking that you’d get hurt jumping from the second floor balcony!! IJS!!!

