John Wall had another big game these playoffs (40 points, 13 assists) but came up short again against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics were led by their dynamic point guard Isaiah Thomas and his career high 53 points.

The game was also played on the birthday of Isaiah Thomas’ late sister who passed just over two weeks ago.

Game 3 will be Thursday at the Verizon Center

