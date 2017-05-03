Republican Leader Apologizes For Offensive Facebook Attack On Keith Ellison

Photo by

Republican Leader Apologizes For Offensive Facebook Attack On Keith Ellison

The Minnesota GOP party official who posted the hate message was fired.

Staff
Minnesota’s Republican Party apologized Tuesday for a hateful message targeting Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) that a state party official posted on Facebook, WCCO-TV reports.

The post appeared Monday night on the party’s official 7th Congressional District Facebook page before it was removed several hours later.

It depicted Ellison on a hunting trip with a shotgun, posing with a wild turkey he apparently shot. A caption calls the congressman the “Head Muslim Goat Humper,” a reference to Ellison’s religion.

The post said Ellison and Minnesota Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson are “hunting buddies,” and posed the question: “Does that mean Muslim refugees coming to western Minnesota?”

Minnesota’s newly elected Republican Party chair, Jennifer Carnahan, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that the person responsible for the post “resigned immediately.” She decline to identify the individual.

“I don’t condone that behavior,” she said, according to WCCO-TV. “It was repugnant behavior that is not representative of our party or our values.”

Ken Martin, the state’s Democratic Party chair, applauded Carnahan for acting quickly and noted a surge in “threatening behavior and fear mongering” since President Donald Trump’s election, WCCO-TV reported.

Ellison, who serves as deputy chair of the National Democratic Party, tweeted his appreciation to Martin for “denouncing hate.”

SOURCE:  WCCO-TV, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

