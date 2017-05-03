106 & Park Live

106 & Park Live

Photo by 106 & Park Live

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

Danni’s Dish: Joe Budden Is All In Lil Yachty’s Feelings

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

In today’s Danni’s Dish, Danni Starr talks about Joe Budden and the agressive manner in which he talked to rapper Lil Yachty about feelings. When did Joe Budden become a therapist? That plus Beyonce wants you to pay $300 for Lemonade and more in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Related: Joe Budden Thinks Arrogance Will Trigger Drake’s Downfall
Related: Joe Budden Talks ‘Rage & The Machine,’ Future Of The Music Industry, Going Independent, & More

Erica Mena & Cyn Santana’s 71 Sexiest PDA Moments (PHOTOS)

71 photos Launch gallery

Erica Mena & Cyn Santana’s 71 Sexiest PDA Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Danni’s Dish: Joe Budden Is All In Lil Yachty’s Feelings

Erica Mena & Cyn Santana’s 71 Sexiest PDA Moments (PHOTOS)

beyonce , joe budden , Lil Yachty

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos