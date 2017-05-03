Danni’s Dish: Joe Budden Is All In Lil Yachty’s Feelings

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
In today’s Danni’s Dish, Danni Starr talks about Joe Budden and the agressive manner in which he talked to rapper Lil Yachty about feelings. When did Joe Budden become a therapist? That plus Beyonce wants you to pay $300 for Lemonade and more in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.
Erica Mena & Cyn Santana’s 71 Sexiest PDA Moments (PHOTOS)
71 photos Launch gallery
Erica Mena & Cyn Santana’s 71 Sexiest PDA Moments (PHOTOS)
1. What’s better than a girl who can make you laugh your ass off?Source:Instagram 1 of 71
2. Erica & Cyn kiss and hug up on each other…Source:Instagram 2 of 71
3. Cyn won’t let her girl out of her sight and we don’t blame her.Source:Instagram 3 of 71
4. Drop it, drop it low girl!Source:Instagram 4 of 71
5. Hold me close, don’t ever let go.Source:Instagram 5 of 71
6. We hear chicks commit Cyns for Chipotle.Source:Instagram 6 of 71
7. Too cute on the red carpet…Source:Instagram 7 of 71
8. All laughs, kisses, and smiles.Source:Instagram 8 of 71
9. Erica & Cyn show off their curves.Source:Instagram 9 of 71
10. The Love & Hip Hop love birds hold hands.Source:Instagram 10 of 71
11. Give me kisses, Erica.Source:Instagram 11 of 71
12. Give me kisses, Cyn.Source:Instagram 12 of 71
13. Flawless!Source:Instagram 13 of 71
14. Cyn was spotted all up on her girl…Source:Instagram 14 of 71
15. & Here, Erica is all up on Cyn.Source:Instagram 15 of 71
16. Your man ain’t never seen a booty like this.Source:Instagram 16 of 71
17. Awe, this is super adorable.Source:Instagram 17 of 71
18. No cuffin’ in the club, give me twenty dollars.Source:Instagram 18 of 71
19. Erica put Cyn to sleep.Source:Instagram 19 of 71
20. Throw some D’s on that b*tch! Cyn unleashed her girls on her girl.Source:Instagram 20 of 71
21. Bottles and smooches!Source:Instagram 21 of 71
22. French kissing in the club… muy bueno.Source:Instagram 22 of 71
23. This is real love…Source:Instagram Instagram 23 of 71
24. Through the good and the bad, they’re right by each other’s sides.24 of 71
25. When it’s all said and done, it seems like it’s them against the world.Source:Instagram 25 of 71
26. Smooches!Source:Instagram 26 of 71
27. Erica & Cyn are inseparable.Source:Instagram 27 of 71
28. … So inseparable.Source:Instagram 28 of 71
29. How cute are they?Source:Instagram 29 of 71
30. Erica shows her girl some selfie love.Source:Instagram 30 of 71
31. Erica & Cyn gaze into each other’s eyes.Source:Instagram 31 of 71
32. We want this kind of friendship and love.Source:Instagram 32 of 71
33. Erica, can you handle this?Source:Instagram 33 of 71
34. Cyn & Erica are tanned, glowing, and sharing lots of laughs.Source:Instagram 34 of 71
35. Cyn, can you handles this?Source:Instagram 35 of 71
36. They get high, high, high…Source:Instagram 36 of 71
37. … & then laugh it all off the next day.Source:Instagram 37 of 71
38. Perfection.Source:Instagram 38 of 71
39. They’re gorgeous together.Source:Instagram 39 of 71
40. All black everything!Source:Instagram 40 of 71
41. We’re not sure if that’s Cyn… but if it is, Damn.Source:Instagram 41 of 71
42. All smiles…Source:Instagram 42 of 71
43. … and kisses.Source:Instagram 43 of 71
44. Seriously, they love kissing.Source:Instagram 44 of 71
45. They’re intertwined…Source:Instagram 45 of 71
46. A little sexy selfie action never hurt nobody!Source:Instagram 46 of 71
47. Sexy smooches.Source:Instagram 47 of 71
48. Laid up and in love…Source:Instagram 48 of 71
49. Perfect pouts.Source:Instagram 49 of 71
50. Major PDA on the red carpet.Source:Instagram 50 of 71
51. Here they are having lots of fun in the sun with friends.Source:Instagram 51 of 71
52. Boobs and booty!Source:Instagram 52 of 71
53. Behind every strong woman…. you know the reset.Source:Instagram 53 of 71
54. Island girls! Erica just can’t take her eyes off Cyn.Source:Instagram 54 of 71
55. We don’t blame her.Source:Instagram 55 of 71
56. They’re starting to look alike.Source:Instagram 56 of 71
57. Cuffin in the strip club.Source:Instagram 57 of 71
58. Silly in the sun.Source:Instagram 58 of 71
59. Awe, they even spent the holidays together.Source:Instagram 59 of 71
60. Give me kisses.Source:Instagram 60 of 71
61. Makeup-free and gorgeous!Source:Instagram 61 of 71
62. Feelin’ on that boo-oo-tay!Source:Instagram 62 of 71
63. That boo-oo-tay!Source:Instagram 63 of 71
64. She been drinking, or nah?Source:Instagram 64 of 71
65. Cuffin’ in the club!Source:Instagram 65 of 71
66. Now that’s a real kiss.Source:Instagram 66 of 71
67. This is a sexy relationship.Source:Youtube 67 of 71
68. Does it really get any better than this?Source:Youtube 68 of 71
69. Awe, super cute!Source:Youtube 69 of 71
70. This is a perfect pic.Source:Youtube 70 of 71
71. & It looks like there’s always a happy ending.Source:Youtube 71 of 71
