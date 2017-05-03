Author Of A Book Reveals An Insider About Former President Barack Obama

EZ STREET

Here’s some tea I bet you didn’t expect from our Former President Barack Obama…well author “Christopher Andersen” shares Michelle Obama was his first African American women he ever dated.

Barack Obama has has serious relationships, even twice engagements before Michelle, but none of them were African-American, according to the author of one of the definitive books about the former president.

The author also says Obama, realized the value of marrying a black woman, which makes him appreciate Michelle so much more.

