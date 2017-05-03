Officers Will Not Be Charged In The Death Of Alton Sterling

#BREAKING: Washington Post reports DOJ decided to not charge BRPD officers involved in death of Alton Sterling.https://t.co/6E6w9GFVkm pic.twitter.com/LtXp2TNcZy — WAFB (@WAFB) May 2, 2017

The U.S. Justice Department has announced that they will not be handing down charges against two white Baton Rouge, Louisiana, officers involved in last summer’s shooting death of Alton Sterling. According to ABC News, Blane Salamoni, a four-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department, and Howie Lake II, a three-year veteran, were placed on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting Sterling in July.

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling said that the DOJ’s alleged decision was “crazy.” She added, “It’s like, we waited all this time for nothing. And as we were going through the process, I kept asking them, ‘What happens if they come back with this decision?’ They said, ‘Well, it will be worth the wait.’ But no, it’s not worth the wait. It’s not worth the wait. All this was for nothing.”

Sandra continued, “It hurt, it hurt, it hurts so bad. I was trying to prepare myself for this, but I’m telling you, it’s a horrible pain. It’s like going back to the first day. It’s like going back to the first day all over again.” The news of the decision not to bring charges against the officers comes soon after Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised to to roll back decades of police reform.

As you may recall, officers tased Sterling to try and subdue him and then shot Sterling four to six times after responding to a call that claimed he was carrying a gun, threatening customers, and selling CDs outside the store. His death sparked a slew of riots by people who are outraged by the constant police brutality. Sadly, justice was not served — again.