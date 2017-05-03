Here’s Why Chance The Rapper Canceled His European Tour Dates

Tons of Chance the Rapper fans are bummed after finding out he no longer plans on performing at several European festivals this August. Chance was slated to hit Øya in Oslo, Way Out West in Gothenburg, HAVEN in Copenhagen, and Pukkelpop in Hasselt, but due to scheduling conflicts he was forced to cancel.

His team released the following statement on Way Out West’s website:

“It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel his upcoming performance at Way Out West and his European festival tour in August. This is due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control. Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.”

In the meantime, Chance will continue his Be Encouraged Tour through October. While we’re sure he’s not happy to have disappointed fans, it’s his number one admirer he’s most worried about. The proud dad recently posted several photos of his daughter Kensli with the caption, “Girl, I am missing you something bad right now. I need to come home soon.” See the cuteness below.

Girl, I am missing you something bad right now. I need to come home soon.