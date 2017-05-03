Funkmaster Flex Has A Theory On Who Shot Tupac In 1994

Funkmaster Flex is back at it again with another rant about someone else’s life.

The veteran DJ recently took aim at the late great Tupac Shakur during an Instagram Live session. While discussing the night that Pac was robbed and shot at Quad studios in 1994, Flex says the rapper actually shot himself when he attempted to pull out his gun during the ambush.The Hot 97 DJ, who was reportedly in the building at the time of the shooting, said, “You Pac fans always talking that talk. Cheddar Bob came in there, popped himself in the leg. Popped himself first. That’s what happened.” Cheddar Bob is a reference to a character in 8 Mile — Bob shot himself in the leg.

Flex continued, “He knew who approached him. He had a steel on him, because he knew he had a issue out there, and when get got there, they was just gonna take his jewelry. They didn’t even touch him. He panicked, pulled out the steel, shot himself.”

#OnThisDateInHipHop, @LevelUpHipHop knows why I gotta run that fade with @FunkFlex before, during and after my #Freestyle189 on #Hot97 – @infinitevisionz with the dime. A post shared by Reliving HipHop Day By Day 📆 (@onthisdateinhiphop) on May 2, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

But this isn’t the first time someone accused the rap legend of shooting himself. Former LAPD investigator Greg Kading told Complex, “In the haste of getting his gun out of his waistband, I believe he pulled the trigger. I think the wounds to his head were superficial lacerations from being pistol whipped. If [his three aggressors] went there to execute him, they could have certainly done that.”

Flex’s accusations comes just weeks after the “who killed Tupac” conspiracy theories started to resurface. Suge Knight recently claimed it was his ex-wife who carried out an attack on a rapper, while other sources are adamant that it a was gang related murder.

Which do you believe?