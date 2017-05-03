Chief Keef Is A Wanted Man In Miami

If it isn’t one thing with Chief Keef , it’s another.

The Chi-town rapper just got himself in more unnecessary trouble and as a result, there’s a warrant out for his arrest in Miami. According to TMZ, when Keef failed to show up to his arraignment on Tuesday for DUI and weed possession charges, the judge immediately issued the warrant.

As you may recall, earlier this month, Miami Beach Police pulled over Chief and another vehicle after allegedly seeing a passenger in his car make what they believe was a drug transaction with another car. Cops say Keef had bloodshot eyes and dry mouth during the bust. He was arrested for DUI and released on bond later that day.

Chief Keef should’ve learned from Kodak Black that rappers missing court appearances never ends well.