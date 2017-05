Today, there will be a vote that affects all of us. As President Trump will be attempting to repeal Obamacare. If they do, they will be reneging on their commitments preserve protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Please call your U.S. Representative TODAY toll-free at 866-829-3298 and leave a message for him or her to vote “NO” on the new AHCA

Also On 93.9 WKYS: