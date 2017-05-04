Lawyer Seeks Black Teen’s Release From Ohio Jail After Accused Of Father’s Murder

An Ohio judge is considering whether to release a teen girl, who was charged with the killing of her allegedly abusive father, after her lawyer pushed for her freedom Wednesday, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

At a hearing on Wednesday morning here in Warren, just 60 miles southeast of Cleveland, Friedman asked Judge Pamela Rintala to release his client pending trial, arguing that she is not receiving adequate mental health care in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center where she is jailed.

Meadows — who could be held in a juvenile facility until the age of 21 if convicted — has received support from family, friends and more than 28,000 people who have signed a petition calling for prosecutors to drop charges, reports WKYC.

Bresha's family told they couldn't wear their Stand With Bresha tshirts, had to turn them inside out cc #FreeBresha pic.twitter.com/IlBoEoVWB2 — Melissa Jeltsen (@quasimado) May 3, 2017

Bresha's sister and friends drew signs in support of her while waiting cc #FreeBresha Court now on lunch break pic.twitter.com/pZqvWxRKMO — Melissa Jeltsen (@quasimado) May 3, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Teen Arrested On Charges For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

White Teen Arrested After Falsely Accusing Three Black Men Of Rape & Kidnapping