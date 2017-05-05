Planned Parenthood May Lose Funds

The GOP healthcare bill — created as a replacement for The Affordable Care Act dubbed Trumpcare — that passed in the House of Representatives Thursday may lead to an end to Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood, reports The Huffington Post.

Republicans have been trying to defund Planned Parenthood since they gained control of the House in 2010 because some of its clinics offer abortions. The House bill, which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, would prevent Medicaid from reimbursing Planned Parenthood for preventive health services like contraception, Pap smears and sexually transmitted infection screenings.

Roughly 60 percent of Planned Parenthood’s 2.5 million patients rely on public assistance for health care, so the law would force them to look for another affordable family planning provider.

Planned Parenthood could lose nearly 30 percent of its funding in the form of Medicaid reimbursements for one year if the GOP health care bill survives a Senate vote, reports The Washington Post.

