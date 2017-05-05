Miley Cyrus Finally Done Appropriating The Culture

Miley Cyrus is working on her new album and will no longer be borrowing from the culture.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Miley Cyrus says that she is shying away from the hip-hop scene.

I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: “Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.” I love that because it’s not “Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.” I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” — I am so not that.

I mean…hip-hop has always been rather vulgar and she embraced it for some time. Guess she’s no longer in the “sunken place”.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: