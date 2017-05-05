SMH: You Won’t Believe What Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Willing To Do For John Legend Tickets

People have been questioning Kim Zolciak-Beirmann’s mothering skills ever since she let the world into her home a decade ago.
Well, not much has changed about the lenient mom’s parenting tactics. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Twitter Wednesday night, tagging friend Chrissy Teigen in a post asking to meet her husband, John Legend.
However, Kim’s request didn’t come without a stipulation. In exchange for the tix, the reality star pleaded “@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL May 19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL.” Leave it to Chrissy to respond with a sensible answer. She replied to Kim, “Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral.”
The post comes just weeks after Kim’s four-year-old son (and John Legend lover), Kash, was hospitalized from a severe dog bite. Hopefully, Kim learns that there are other ways to get what you want in life.