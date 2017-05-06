Murder Charge For Fired Texas Cop Who Killed 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards

The Texas cop — who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs last weekend and was fired — turned himself into authorities Friday after police issued an arrest warrant for murder against him, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

Earlier Friday the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said it filed an arrest warrant for murder against [Roy] Oliver “due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual…”

“Although we realize that there remain significant obstacles ahead on the road to justice, this action brings hope that the justice system will bend against the overwhelming weight of our frustration,” the family [of Edwards] said in a statement issued later Friday.

Family and friends of Edwards will gather at the Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in nearby Mesquite, Texas for the teen’s funeral Saturday, reports the New York Times.

SOURCE: NBC News, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Balch Springs, Texas Police Officer Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy

Texas Officer Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Teen Is Fired