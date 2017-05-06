Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?

It appears Kanye West is taking a break, or at the very least, putting all his focus into work. First, the rapper was a no-show at this year’s Met Gala and now he’s deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Sources say there’s a good reason why Kanye, known for his social media rants, is avoiding the spotlight for. “He’s focusing on getting back into the public spotlight really slow,” A source told ET, “That’s the main reason why he didn’t want to go to the Met Ball. He’s still very close friends with Anna [Wintour] and loves her dearly, but right now it’s all about him and staying healthy.”

They added, “Going to the biggest fashion event of the year is something that will not help him stay on the right track to getting better. Fashion is Kayne’s passion — and going on Monday night may seem like just a little appearance at an event, but Kanye would have gotten SO involved in the entire process.”

Kanye, who is currently collaborating with his wife Kim Kardashian on a children’s clothing line called TheKidsSupply, left fans confused AF by the “Fade” rapper’s disappearance from social media.

oh my gosh, kanye west deactivated his twitter pic.twitter.com/PKTvnAQrrW — swish (@yeezuzs) May 5, 2017

So no more Kanye West on Twitter? Shit!! Where are you Yeezy? — SFRIGO (@SIFISO_SFRIGEN) May 6, 2017

Me finding out Kanye west deleted his IG and Twitter @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/dy7MG23s6Y — KANYES PROTÉGÉ (@NateGutierrez22) May 5, 2017

kanye west deleted his twitter account, this means a godly album is about to drop — MAXIIMUS (@maxcdesign) May 6, 2017

We can’t wait to see what ‘Ye has up his sleeve!

SOURCE: ET | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: