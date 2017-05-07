Michelle Obama To College-Bound Students: ‘No Matter What House Barack And I Live In, We Support You’

Former First Ladyis clear: No matter where she and former President Obama live they are going to be advocating for higher education.

On Friday, she attended the 2017 College Signing Day, hosted by Nick Cannon, at New York City’s Public Theater. According to the Huffington Post, Obama was continuing the tradition she started in 2014 as a part of her Reach Higher initiative—this was her first time attending the event after leaving the White House.

Rocking a gray Princeton tiger tee-shirt, Obama told the college-bound teens: “I might not live in the White House anymore, but Barack and I are going to keep on celebrating you all and supporting you and lifting you up no matter what house we live in. Our belief in the power of education to transform your lives is real and it’s going to be at core of everything that we do going forward.”

She also stressed that going to college is a wonderful achievement that should be celebrated.

“We gotta celebrate students going to college bigger than we celebrate the Final Four or the Super Bowl,” she said. “This is important. The number of acceptance letters you get should be more important than the number of followers you have on social media.”

Mrs. Obama then told the crowd to not be discouraged when they face obstacles in college and suggested that they find a support system to help them navigate college.

“Once you find that community, and you have to find your community in college and it may take some time, you’re gonna get this thing. You are gonna soar and you’re gonna continue to make us proud because we need you prepared to be the next generation of leaders,” she added.

The former FLOTUS concluded by urging the teens to not lose sight on what they learned during the event: “There’s stuff going on out there and thankfully we have you to take up that challenge. Right? You’re gonna be the next leaders of tomorrow. So don’t ever get discouraged. Remember this day… We need you, alright? And I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

