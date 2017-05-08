Danielle Brooks On Plus-Sized Modeling: ‘My Thing Is Being The Voice Of The Curves’

Orange Is The New Black’s(akaTheQueen of Curves) hopes that her modeling career will inspire others to accept their bodies as is.

The Tony-nominated actress recently told ELLE that the visibility of plus-sized models matters especially for her since she didn’t grow up seeing women like her celebrated.

“It’s very important to be that person that I wanted to see when I was a young girl, and I’m very grateful that I’m finally starting to get into fashion, and modeling, and being an example for young girls that are curvy,” Brooks tole ELLE.

“A big part of my thing is being the voice of the curves I hashtag it a lot,” she added.

Over the past year she has been seen walking in Christian Siriano’s Lane Bryant show and modeling for their #ThisBody campaign.

She also been a strong advocate for the fashion world to be more inclusive and even called out America’s Next Top Model for its lack of plus-sized models.

“It’s just a reminder to women that are plus-sized,” she said. “Because 67 percent of women are plus-sized in America, and only 1 percent are represented in media.”

Brooks also uses her Instagram page to celebrate her curves and empower others:

#BlackGirlsAreLit #voiceofthecurves A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on May 4, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

🍫Want a bite? 🍫 📸@bradwalsh A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

My beauty starts from my HAPPINESS. Where does yours lie? 📸 @aaronisnotcool A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

You can call me Ms.Brooks. 💋 #voiceofthecurves A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

WERK!

Brooks’ messages of body positivity aren’t new. Last year, she told People that she hoped the #ThisBody campaign would help break down Hollywood’s dated standards of weight and beauty.

“We have a voice and we have a platform to really change the way that women look at their bodies , and we want to be a part of that. We want to do everything that we can to help push the needle in this world, especially I think Hollywood’s standards of beauty are messed up and they need to be shifted and change and somebody needs to go in there with a big old boulder and just knock it down,” the Tony-nominee said.

“And we’re seeing that in television, we’re seeing that in shows like Orange [Is the New Black]. We’re seeing it in shows like Empire; Shonda Rhimes’ shows. I am just really grateful that I get to be a part of this movement in a big way.”

Thank you Danielle.

