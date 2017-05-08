Future “Mask Off” [MUSIC VIDEO]



Future‘s platinum-selling single “Mask Off,” which came out in February, is his highest charting single to date. The music video, directed by Colin Tilley matches in literal explosiveness, as the dark scenes are lit by up the robbery that takes place at the top of the scene. As Future drives through a city full of guns and fires blazing along the streets, we catch none other than Amber Rose by his side in the car. Check out the intense music video for yourself above!

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Future Have A Breakthrough? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Gucci Mane & Future’s Mixtape Shouldn’t Be Free [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On 93.9 WKYS: