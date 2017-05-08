Nicki Minaj Paid These Lucky Students’ Tuition On Twitter

is getting students through college with the most random act of philanthropy.

On Saturday, a fan sent Nicki a meme on Twitter as a joke, asking if she would donate some cash for her college fees. Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur shool and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

After this, Nicki’s timeline went nuts. The rapper responded to more than a dozen of the requests, according to TMZ. Some folks asked assistance with student loans costing thousands of dollars, while others asked for less in tuition fees, books, and other school supplies. Nicki made sure she was thorough in deciding who would receive the money.

According to TMZ, who checked in with some of the lucky recipients, Nicki has already started sending the money. She’s asked for bank info through direct messaging and one person, who spoke to TMZ, said they already received $500.

This could be the first round of the Nicki fund. According to a tweet from her, she might give away more money to needy students in a month or two.

Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Much love to Nicki for this kind gesture!

