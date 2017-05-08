All The Best Moments From The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Bella Ramalho

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards have come to a close, with films like Moonlight and Get Out taking home multiple golden popcorn statues and plenty of hilarious (and sometimes tear-filled) speeches. See all the highlights, below:

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome win Best Kiss:

The two young actors were rewarded for the brave performances.

#Moonlight stars Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, "This is for the others. The misfits." #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/KlBS14Ndkf — Film Hype (@FilmHypeHQ) May 8, 2017

Trevor Noah wins Best Host:

Noah thanks Trump for providing non-stop comedy.

trending GIF 2017, snoop dogg, trevor noah, mtv movie and tv awards, chest bump Giphy https://t.co/ti21AV6i0z pic.twitter.com/ca66lQ7rnC — mario denzell (@summerpace18) May 8, 2017

trending GIF 2017, trevor noah, mtv movie and tv awards, thank you to donald j trump for the comedy Giphy https://t.co/GELOux8j95 pic.twitter.com/ERQ7MkK6Po — mario denzell (@summerpace18) May 8, 2017

RuPaul’s Drag Race wins Best Documentary Competition:

RuPaul showed us how it’s done.

Yaas!! We won 'Best Reality Competition' at the #MTVAwards!! Thank you @MTV and THANK YOU KITTENS! 😍 pic.twitter.com/tE00HULAER — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 8, 2017

Lil Rel Howery wins Best Comedic Performance:

Lil Rel Howery stole the show.

Big Sean Performs:

Big Sean brought the house down with his performance.

Daniel Kaluuya wins Next Generation:

The Get Out star continued to solidify his Hollywood stardom.

Congrats to Daniel Kaluuya for winning Next Generation at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/VmMLhQJr8b — MTV (@MTV) May 8, 2017

Blackish wins Best American Story:

The historic show brought home another award.

Hidden Figures wins Best Fight Against the System:

And the women of Hidden Figures were once again thanked for bringing the historic true story to life.

Your choice for Best Fight Against The System goes to Taraji P. Henson for Hidden Figures! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/gARpAShqkz — E! News (@enews) May 8, 2017

Congratulations to the well-deserving winners!

SOURCE: Twitter

