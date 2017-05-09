USC v UCLA

USC v UCLA

Lonzo Ball is a Rapper Now??

Why not go for it while your hot lol. A week later after the announcement of his Big Baller Shoe/Slipper. Lonzo Ball releases freestyle over Drake’s Free Smoke. Lonzo may want to stick to balling! I’m not sure about this one.

