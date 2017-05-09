Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’

Kandi Burruss is still reeling from the revelation that Phaedra Parks allegedly started a rumor about her on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Everyone had to clutch their pearls and take a sip of their tea when Porsha Williams pulled the curtain back on Phaedra Parks’ alleged deception. Kandi was flabbergasted to discover that her once-BFF was supposedly the source of rumors that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, had plotted to drug and sexually assault Porsha.

“I really did not think she would go that far,” Kandi told V-103. “I know that we’ve had our problems or whatever, but I really didn’t think she would go as far as to make something up like that.”

Being in the middle of messiness is par for the course when joining the cast of a reality show. No one on the cast is a stranger to drama. However, Kandi’s been having a difficult time fighting against the lies Phaedra allegedly made up.

In the court of public opinion, Kandi was undeniably guilty of the accusations against her. Some people even went as far as comparing her to Bill Cosby. Even now that the truth has come to light, Kandi’s critics don’t seem to grasp the severity of the situation.

“This has been a hard year for me,” Kandi admitted. “I get it; we sign up for this show, or whatever, but at least let me deal with something that’s true.”

She continued, “It’s hard to defend yourself against a lie.”

Even though Phaedra’s actions have been uncovered, Kandi’s reputation has taken a hit. As she pointed out, people may still look at her sideways because of all the unchecked gossip that flew around Atlanta about her.

“I have thought about it,” Kandi said when asked if she’s considered suing Phaedra for defamation. “The damage definitely has been done.”

At first, Kandi had planned to sue Porsha, but she halted legal action once she found out that Porsha got her bad information from Phaedra. Now that the season is over, Kandi will be linking up with her legal team to determine how best to handle the situation.

At the time of the interview, Kandi was too focused on her steps forward to think about what this might mean for Phaedra’s spot on the show. Speaking on how Bravo will handle the matter, Kandi admitted, “It can’t fly. I don’t know what their plans are as a network.”

Of course, everybody knows now that Phaedra has reportedly been fired. It’s unclear how Kandi might feel about this development, but she did have some advice for Phaedra.

“Now that your lies have been put out there on the table for everybody to see,” Kandi said, “you’re just going to have to deal with it.”

Watch her entire chat with V-103 below.



