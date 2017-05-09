Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager And Almost Scam Kendrick Lamar Tickets

A couple was arrested in Miami over the weekend for allegedly posing as Adele ‘s manager in an attempt to get free tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud festival. The Miami Herald reports thatsent an email to a rep at K.Dot’s label, Interscope Records, and claimed he was Adele’s manager.

Jackson was trying to score three tickets to the music festival in Miami, where the Damn rapper was headlining. Kendrick’s rep knew that something was fishy and hit up Adele’s real manager, Jonathan Dickins, and discovered that it was a hoax. Dickins’ lawyers immediately notified police who arrested Jackson and his wife Angel Lii when they showed up at the venue to collect the passes.

This isn’t the first time Jackson and Lii have been caught scamming. Jackson was once convicted of posing as Madonna’s manager to steal $2.4 million in jewelry. The two have allegedly posed as Dickins in the past to request free concert tickets and memorabilia from Rihanna, Drake, Chris Brown and more.

The couple now face grand theft and identity theft charges.