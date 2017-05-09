Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager And Almost Scam Kendrick Lamar Tickets

A couple was arrested in Miami over the weekend for allegedly posing as Adele‘s manager in an attempt to get free tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud festival. The Miami Herald reports that Justin Jackson sent an email to a rep at K.Dot’s label, Interscope Records, and claimed he was Adele’s manager.
Jackson was trying to score three tickets to the music festival in Miami, where the Damn rapper was headlining. Kendrick’s rep knew that something was fishy and hit up Adele’s real manager, Jonathan Dickins, and discovered that it was a hoax. Dickins’ lawyers immediately notified police who arrested Jackson and his wife Angel Lii when they showed up at the venue to collect the passes.
The man who has made a career out of impersonating celebrity reps in order to get free stuff, including lifting a $2.4 million necklace from a NY boutique after pretending to be Madonna's rep, has been caught again thanks to Kendrick Lamar's team. According to reports, Justin Jackson had emailed Kendrick's manager pretending to be Adele's manager's assistant trying to score free tickets to the Rolling Loud festival that took place this past weekend in Miami. Jackson claimed that Adele's real manager was "working with his important clients all day." Well, Lamar's manager just so happened to have the real Jonathan Dickins contact and decided to email him to double check the info and thats when he alerted the police. Miami-Dade cyber crimes detective Steven Kaufman then decided to set up a sting were he posed as a production manager and told Jackson to pick up his tickets at the venue. When Jackson and his wife, Angel Lii arrived, they were arrested on the spot and slapped with grand theft and identity theft charges.
This isn’t the first time Jackson and Lii have been caught scamming. Jackson was once convicted of posing as Madonna’s manager to steal $2.4 million in jewelry. The two have allegedly posed as Dickins in the past to request free concert tickets and memorabilia from Rihanna, Drake, Chris Brown and more.
The couple now face grand theft and identity theft charges.