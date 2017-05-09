Bask In The Love: Barack Obama Gives His Wife Michelle Mad Props For Holding Him Down

The Obama’s continue to relish in their lives as citizens, unbothered, unbossed and unbought.

On Monday, former President Barack Obama accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, but didn’t forget to spread love and admiration for his partner in life, Michelle Obama.

“I also want to thank Michelle Obama for after the presidency sticking with me because I think she felt an obligation to the country to stay on,” Obama said while the crowd laughed. “But once her official duties were over, it wasn’t clear.”

“I love my wife. And I’m grateful for her,” he continued. “And I do believe that it was America’s great good fortune to have her as first lady.”

Obama spoke to a large room of supporters during Monday’s ceremony which took place at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts.

But the love fest wasn’t done yet.

Social media quickly lit up after a picture of Obama giving his wife the “eyes of approval” as she walked by, blew up the timeline.

Once again, proving there’s nothing wrong with appreciating a smart, savvy, beautiful, woman.

