Dannis Dish: The Cardi B Word Of The Day Is?

In today’s Danni’s Dish, Common spoke on Kanye’s retreat to Wyoming, Bow Wow’s IG buffoonery and Cardi B’s word of the day.
10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up
1. Started from the bottom. Cute!Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Before talking her way into our hearts, Cardi was just a regular, degular Bronx girl.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. If you didn’t know, now you know.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. CB never leaves her roots behind.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Love on the brain before her man started to despise her fame.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Family before fame.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. “Just a bum bi**h from Highbridge.”- Cardi BSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. From the streets of Highbridge to sipping ‘Kocktails with Khloe.’Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. You know you’ve made it when Rolling Stone is checking for you.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. 2016 was the year of Cardi B!Source:Instagram 10 of 10
