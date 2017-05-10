Music
Are You Here For This? Irv Gotti To Relaunch Murder Inc.

Irv Gotti is taking it all the way back.

Back in the late ’90s to early ’00s, Irv founded Murder Inc. Records and killed the hip-hop game, alongside a slew of throwback acts like Ja Rule, Ashanti, Charli Baltimore, and even Bobby Brown. Irv, Ja, and their crew released a ton of unforgettable hits. Now, Irv plans to bring the old gang back together again to relaunch Murder Inc. See below:

After a string of unfortunate events, including their beef with 50 Cent, that ugly IRS investigation, and Ja Rule’s legal troubles, Murder Inc. — eventually, “The Inc.” — disbanded. Click here to spark your memory and re-live their run. Are you excited about the reunion?

