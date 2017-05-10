Are You Here For This? Irv Gotti To Relaunch Murder Inc.

Irv Gotti is taking it all the way back.
Back in the late ’90s to early ’00s, Irv founded Murder Inc. Records and killed the hip-hop game, alongside a slew of throwback acts like Ja Rule, Ashanti, Charli Baltimore, and even Bobby Brown. Irv, Ja, and their crew released a ton of unforgettable hits. Now, Irv plans to bring the old gang back together again to relaunch Murder Inc. See below:
Oh and by the way!! I'm about to RE LAUNCH MURDER INC RECORDS!! I got some new artist. New music. Same fucking MOVEMENT! The Worlds Most Talented Record Label. Everyone had a lot of fun. While I had to re group from the Feds coming after me. Had to plot and plan and fall back while I watched everyone else eat. I watched gracefully. I applauded and congratulated everyone who deserved it. Never one bone of hate in my body. I love to see my niggas win and eat. BUT ITS MY TURN NOW!! My Money is right. And I'm back!! Major Announcements Coming Soon. Who Murder Inc will be partnered with. And what Artist I am fucking with!! #murderinc #murda4life #visionaryideas Follow @visionaryideas
After a string of unfortunate events, including their beef with 50 Cent, that ugly IRS investigation, and Ja Rule’s legal troubles, Murder Inc. — eventually, “The Inc.” — disbanded. Click here to spark your memory and re-live their run. Are you excited about the reunion?