The #BowWowChallenge Is The Most Hilarious Hashtag To Hit The Internet

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Shad Gregory Moss, also known as Bow Wow, took a flight from Atlanta to New York City to promote Growing Up Hip-Hop and decided to flex …. above his pay grade. Flexing on Instagram about press day, he posted an image of a private jet.

But the gag is….the photo was actually taken from a transportation company’s website.

This nikka bow wow😂😂

Got us with them google pics✅#bowwow pic.twitter.com/W9FarTHZK0 — Afolabi⚽🏀💯. (@FolaMorningstar) May 10, 2017

Someone snapped a photo of him traveling commercial.

Bow Wow on IG vs Bow Wow in real life 😂 pic.twitter.com/5fZsv3zApg — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 9, 2017

This started the #BowWowChallenge where people show us how stunt on the ‘Gram vs real life. Here are the best and it’s hilarious.

No man? No problem.

New ride?

Stuck in traffic?

Stuck in traffic in my Lexus 😅#BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/Xf1wz8ZuiZ — Black King (@issa_blackie) May 10, 2017

Bottles on me.

Cool ride, man.

Just hanging at the game.

People are even writing themselves into tv shows.

Who needs a vacation? Just open your laptop.

Room service goals.

Drinks for all.

Show me your account, so I know it’s real.

Damn. We’re sure Bow Wow landed in New York City like….

Bow Wow when he gets off the flight and sees TMZ waiting by baggage claim pic.twitter.com/7COfVx5bMC — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 9, 2017

The Internet wins again.

Beauties, what do you think about this whole fiasco? What meme is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!

