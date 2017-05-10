The #BowWowChallenge Is The Most Hilarious Hashtag To Hit The Internet

Shad Gregory Moss, also known as Bow Wow, took a flight from Atlanta to New York City to promote Growing Up Hip-Hop and decided to flex …. above his pay grade. Flexing on Instagram about press day, he posted an image of a private jet.
But the gag is….the photo was actually taken from a transportation company’s website.
Someone snapped a photo of him traveling commercial.
This started the #BowWowChallenge where people show us how stunt on the ‘Gram vs real life. Here are the best and it’s hilarious.
No man? No problem.
New ride?
Stuck in traffic?
Bottles on me.
Cool ride, man.
Just hanging at the game.
People are even writing themselves into tv shows.
Who needs a vacation? Just open your laptop.
Room service goals.
Drinks for all.
Show me your account, so I know it’s real.
Damn. We’re sure Bow Wow landed in New York City like….
The Internet wins again.
Beauties, what do you think about this whole fiasco? What meme is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!
