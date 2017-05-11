The Rock Hints At Run For President In 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is reportedly mulling a run for President in 2020. The star told GQ magazine “It’s a real possibility”. Johnson didn’t endorse Clinton or Trump despite them both asking during the last campaign season. “I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement” Johnosn told GQ.

In the past, Johnson has made it clear politics is on his mind in interviews over the years. Of course, with the President we have in office currently this is a welcome possibility.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: