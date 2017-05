On May 11 tragedy struck the DMV as Quicksilva, who confirms he was distracted while behind the wheel, hit and killed innocent bunny Latavius. As he slowly continued down death row, he looked through his rea rview mirror to see the bunny take his last breath.

Quicksilva continued on to work. Latavius leaves behind 7 children, a wife Chantel, and his brother Rufus who suffers from overgrown teeth.

Black bunnies matter

Also On 93.9 WKYS: