[Video] Danni’s Dish: Puff Daddy Wants To Be Fed While Having Sex?

The Fam In The Morning
Noooo! The ABC Network is reportedly going to cancel the hit TV series “Scandal” after their 7th season? What will us #Gladiators do after this? Also what is going on with TLC? Chilli is saying “All Lives Matter” and T-Boz don’t believe President Donald Trump is affecting her?

And what’s going on with Diddy? Puff Daddy is asking for food during and after sex from his personal chef? Get your Dish from Danni Starr on the Fam In The Morning.

