You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To His Talk Show Staff

What’s really going on with Steve Harvey

The legendary comedian use to be well respected by pretty much everyone, and then the Miss Universe flub happened followed by his shocking meeting with Donald Trump. Now, it looks as though Steve’s “funny, wise uncle” persona is officially gone.

A memo that was reportedly sent from Harvey to his staff surfaced earlier today on the Internet, telling employees not to approach him. Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog posted the harsh memo that read, “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited….Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Sources say that the memo was sent to his staff in Chicago before the start of the fifth season of his former daytime talk show. The comedian decided to take his talent to Los Angeles with a whole new crew. As for the person who leaked the savage email, a sources suspects that a former staff member, who may have not been invited to work on the new LA-based show released the email.

Maybe his pal Donald Trump is starting to rub off on him.Check out the full email here.