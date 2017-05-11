Guy Ritchie Reacts To The Infamous ‘F**k Guy Ritchie’ Clip From ‘The Boondocks’



Charlie Hunnam and our guy Djimon Hounsou go back to medieval times for King Arthur: Knights of the Sword. In preparation for the film, Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine talks with the cast about the importance of seeing powerful Black characters in period pieces as well as some secrets about the art of sword fighting.

Also, we show director Guy Ritchie the infamous Boondocks clip from Riley Freeman’s epic “F**k You” rant where he says “F**k Guy Ritchie! and “F**k the Queen!”

King Arthur: Knights of the Sword is in theaters everywhere Friday, May 12.

