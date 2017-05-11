Entertainment
Brandy Has A New Spiritual Bae

"She's the most beautiful person I've ever met."

Staff
It appears soul singer Brandy has a new boo, according to an intimate Instagram post.

The 38-year-old songstress has been keeping a tight lip about her love life. However, she recently posted a picture of herself hopping off a helicopter with Atlantic records artist Sir The Baptist. She captioned the photo, “Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM.”

Straight off the #HeavenCopter with #HIM @sirthebaptist

A post shared by b r 📐n d Y (@4everbrandy) on

Sir the Baptist posted the same photo on his own Instagram page, proving the pair seems to be in sync. Sir the Baptist is a singer, rapper, and preacher’s kid from Chicago. He once told Essence magazine that he’s not a Christian artist, however he wants his music to be “that connecting piece between our spirituality and our day-to-day world.”

When bringing up Brandy, Sir The Baptist says she’s “the most beautiful person he’s ever met.”

This sounds like it could be serious. Well, congrats to the happy couple!

@kodaklensoffice

A post shared by Sir William James The Baptist (@sirthebaptist) on

