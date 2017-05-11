Yikes: Mama Joyce Goes In On Phaedra Parks

The famous lawyer and Kandi’s mom have had beef ever since she and Kandi stopped being friends. After a tumultuous season, which ended up with Phaedra being fired, Mama Joyce is letting some heat off her chest. She told Radar Online about her daughter’s former friends, “She is a liar! This is what I’ve always said. She was a liar. She should be sharing a cell with her husband!”

As for Phaedra being exposed on part four of the messy reunion, the fiery mom said, “Phaedra is a massive manipulator. A master manipulator. She knows exactly what she’s doing and she knows who to do it to. She preys on the weak.” Mama Joyce still isn’t over the drug rape allegations that the contentious lawyer spread about Kandi. She added, “Kandi doesn’t even allow people to smoke weed [around her] and she’s not into any other kind of drugs. Kandi doesn’t even toast with champagne! She never has. Not only that, she would never do that, she would never drug someone.”

Kandi says she’s still debating on whether or not to file a lawsuit against Ms. Parks.

This drama seems far from over.