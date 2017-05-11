Is A$AP Rocky Cheating on Kendall Jenner With A ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star?

Although the stars have yet to confirm their romance, sources are saying that A$AP is also dating another reality star, whom he pissed off by taking Kendall to the Met Gala. According to her ex-pal, former Love & Hip Hop New York cast member Tahiry Jose has been hooking up with the Harlem rapper for a minute, and cried her eyes out when he opted to have Kendall on his arm for the big event.

As you may recall, Tahiry was arrested on Cinco De Mayo for assaulting a woman she let live with her. The woman aired all of the reality star’s business on Instagram, saying “This is the same person who uses social media to create a fantasy life but at home she’s crying at night because the n**** she’s been f***ing ain’t take her to the Met Gala and took Kendall Jenner instead.”

In her caption, the unidentified woman even mocked Tahiry by saying “Never forget: ‘I gave Joe the best years of my life,’” referring to ex Joe Budden. The vixen gave a brief response to her former friend’s rant with an IG video, captioned, “I’m busy y’all. I will fill you in when I find time! I’m sure you guys want to know. And since I ain’t got shit to hide. I will entertain you all shortly. AS FOR RIGHT NOW. I GOT WORK TO DO!”

As for the men whose names were brought up in this beef (A$AP Rocky and Joe Budden), they’ve been smart enough to keep their mouths shut — for now.