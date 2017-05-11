EXCLUSIVE: Carl Thomas Talks Romance, Diddy And New Music! [VIDEO]

R&B star Carl Thomas is known for bringing steamy show whenever he performs on stage and before performing in front of packed crowd at The Vogue in Naptown, Thomas stopped by WTLC 106.7 studio to chat with Jerry Wade.

As expected, the heartfelt R&B star had some things to say about romance and relationships but with Mother’s Day right around the corner he also talked about his mother and how her love and support help to get him where he is today. Plus, he also talked about his relationship with Diddy and he even revealed his favorite song to perform on stage!

Watch the full interview above!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: