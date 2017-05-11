How Does David & Tamela Mann Keep Their Love Fresh After So Many Years? [Exclusive Video]

David & Tamela Mann have a love that many couples dream of having. After 29 years of marriage the celebrity couple not only haven’t missed a beat, it seems like the older they get to more in love they become! David & Tamela sat down with Maria More to talk about what it takes for a couple to grow in love, even after it seems like there is no more growing to do.
If you’re in a relationship and you want to keep your significant other happy, follow what these two are doing.
