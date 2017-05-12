North Carolina NAACP Leader To Head New Moral Movement

The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, who is president of the North Carolina NAACP chapter, will step down and join leadership for the new Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, D.C., reports the North Carolina NAACP.

From North Carolina NAACP:

Throughout 2017 and early 2018 [Barber] will lead trainings and organize alongside moral leaders, including poor black, brown and white communities [as part of Poor People’s Campaign…]

“In the spirit of the Poor People’s Campaign of 1967/68, we are calling for a national moral revival and for fusion coalitions in every state to come together and advance a moral agenda,” said the Rev. Dr. Barber. “There is a need for moral analysis, articulation of a moral agenda, and moral activism that fuses the critique of systemic racism, poverty, the war economy, and national morality in a way that enables organizing among black, brown, and white people, especially in regions where great efforts have been made to keep them from forming alliances and standing together to change the political and social calculus ,” he said.

The new moral movement with Barber — who will continue to serve as pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, North Carolina and stay on the board of the state’s NAACP — will continue the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who led a Poor People’s Campaign 50 years ago, reports NPR.

SOURCE: North Carolina NAACP, NPR

SEE ALSO:

Can Rev. William Barber’s Political Fusion Movement Help Democrats?

Rev. William Barber Discusses Voting Initiatives In Crucial North Carolina