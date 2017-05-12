Chanel Apologizes To Gabourey Sidibe After She Wrote About Being Racially Profiled

Chanel is the latest company to do damage control after a racially insensitive incident. In a Lenny essay Gabby Sidibe recalled an experience where she was shaded by a saleswoman who thought that she didn’t have enough money to shop in the store. The Empire actress says the situation happened while she was attempting to shop at a Chanel store in Chicago.

She wrote, “Just to be sure of what was happening, I made her tell me to leave, in her pretend-polite way, three times. I knew what she was doing. She had decided after a single look at me that I wasn’t there to spend any money. Even though I was carrying a Chanel bag, she decided I wasn’t a Chanel customer and so, not worth her time and energy.” Gabby added that after several of the store’s employees of color recognized the actress, the sour salesperson changed their tune.

Chanel headquarters caught wind of the incident and issued a lengthy apology to the star, saying, “Chanel expresses our sincerest regret for the boutique customer service experience that Ms. Sidibe mentioned in the essay she published on a website. We are sorry that she felt unwelcome and offended. We took her words very seriously and immediately investigated to understand what happened, knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our customers.”

The luxury brand added, “We are strongly committed to provide anyone who comes in our boutiques with the best customer service, and we do hope that in the future Ms. Sidibe will choose to come back to a Chanel boutique and experience the real Chanel customer experience.”

Sidibe has yet respond the French fashion house’s apology. You can check out her full essay here.