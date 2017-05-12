C-Murder Ordered To Pay Over $1 Million To His Alleged Victim’s Family

C-Murder is already serving a life sentence for allegedly killing a teenager at a nightclub back in 2002 — but serving time isn’t enough for the victims family.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, the rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, was ordered by a Louisiana judge to pay the victim’s family more than $1.1million. Reports say that Jefferson Parish Judge Glenn Ansardi found Miller liable in a 2013 civil proceeding for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

On Wednesday, Miller was ordered to pay $500,000 to each of Thomas’ parents and $150,000 to account for the victim’s suffering. Trey Mustian, the parents’ attorney, says the order is more of a vindication of their son than any potential monetary award. As you may recall, C-Murder was convicted in 2009 for killing Thomas during a brawl outside the Platinum Club in Harvey on January 12, 2002.

The rapper has been incarcerated at the maximum security Louisiana State Penitentiary ever since. However, he still maintains that he is innocent.