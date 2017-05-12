Treach Drags Funkmaster Flex Over Tupac Comments With A Brutal Diss Track

Funkmaster Flex has been riding the viral wave all month long after making shocking comments about Tupac Shakur ‘s 1994 shooting.

The DJ’s reign may soon be over after Treach is done with him. The Naughty by Nature rapper is pissed that Flex is out here attacking legends like Pac and Biggie The last straw for him was when Flex claimed that Shakur was the reason the Notorious B.I.G. was killed. Treach said of the DJ, “Who the f**k is any DJ to talk about anybody who made your career by making hits for you to play? All you do is spin records, you dirty bag of ashy elbows!”

Treach has time these days. Just last month, he went on an Instagram rant, slamming his ex-wife Pepa over her new book. But the legendary rapper isn’t the only one to call Flex out on his BS. Both T.I. and Lil Cease slammed Flex on social media, telling him to give it a rest.

Check out the diss track above.