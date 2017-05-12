Chris Brown And Trey Songz Are Not Here For Bow Wow’s Latest Rant

Bow Wow is making sure he gets all the publicity he needs while promoting his upcoming show Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

After being dragged on the Internet all week for allegedly lying about his pockets, Bow is back with more delusional statements. On Thursday, the rapper did an interview, which he streamed on Instagram Live, saying that he put Trey Songz, Chris Brown and Omarion on the map — and no one knew who they were before he put them on tour.

Shad Moss believes his own stories, so much so that he repeated his statement during an interview with Hot 97, saying, “They wouldn’t even know half these guys that they love today if it wasn’t for [Scream Tour] as a platform.” Although the extremely popular Scream Tours of the early 2000’s were headlined by Bow and actually did put a lot of people on the map, ultimately, it wasn’t the rapper’s decision who would be joining the tour or how successful they’d become after.

Chris Brown and Trey Songz completely disagree with Bow’s claims. Chris commented under a video of the Bow Wow. See below:

Trey also took to Instagram with a funny pic:

🤔 Caption this!!! 😂😂😂ok ok I'll do it. So Bow said what now? 🤔

Omarion hasn’t responded to Bow Wow — but he clearly doesn’t need to.